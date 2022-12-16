Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 771,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SSD stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,130. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.18. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.85.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 458,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after buying an additional 83,332 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

