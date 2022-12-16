Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.59

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and traded as high as $19.84. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 108,943 shares changing hands.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Singapore Telecommunications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

