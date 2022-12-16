Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Insider Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) insider Eli N. Glezer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $2.25 on Friday. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $160.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Singular Genomics Systems

About Singular Genomics Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

