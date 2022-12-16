Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Insider Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) insider Eli N. Glezer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Singular Genomics Systems Stock Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $2.25 on Friday. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $160.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
About Singular Genomics Systems
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.
