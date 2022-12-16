SingularityNET Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $55.53 million and $3.55 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014116 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00042320 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00231331 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05248873 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,025,409.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

