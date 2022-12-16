SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in SLM by 11.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in SLM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 441,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 44.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 295,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in SLM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,321,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM opened at $16.45 on Friday. SLM has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

