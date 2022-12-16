Sologenic (SOLO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $58.39 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Sologenic token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular exchanges. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $58.39 million and approximately $682,800.74 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sologenic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.80 or 0.28775269 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s launch date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.org. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sologenic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sologenic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sologenic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.