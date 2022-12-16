SOMESING (SSX) Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $39.15 million and $1.23 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.80 or 0.28775269 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,369,974 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

