Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
Shares of LUV opened at $37.29 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.