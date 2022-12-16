Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $37.29 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

