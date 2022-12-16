SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $165.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

