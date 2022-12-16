SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.