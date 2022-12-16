SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.71% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of QUS opened at $112.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.01. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.

