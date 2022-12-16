Spell Token (SPELL) Price Tops $0.0005

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. Spell Token has a market cap of $57.76 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Spell Token token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spell Token

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

