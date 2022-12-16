Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.76 and last traded at $61.44. Approximately 1,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 613,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,389. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.