SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $209.78

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.78 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 234 ($2.87). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 228.90 ($2.81), with a volume of 769,693 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSPG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.56) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.68) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($3.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 305 ($3.74).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 210.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

