St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered St Barbara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of St Barbara stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. St Barbara has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

