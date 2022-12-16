Stacks Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $265.06 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $265.06 million and $19.16 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

