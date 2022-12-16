Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 50,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STAF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. 17,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.