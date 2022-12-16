Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Shares Gap Up to $35.50

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $37.09. Standard Motor Products shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $41,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $48,633.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $626,394.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $41,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,501.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,192. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.