Starbucks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 423,188 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 620% compared to the average daily volume of 58,785 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 63.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 25.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.10. 184,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,745. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.66. The company has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

