State Street Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.
State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.
State Street Stock Performance
Shares of STT stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of State Street by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
