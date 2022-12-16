State Street Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $8.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of State Street by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

