Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of STLD opened at $101.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $113.12. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 287,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 171,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,397,000 after purchasing an additional 156,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

