Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.52

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 59623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $745.50 million, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.72%.

In related news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

