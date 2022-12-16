Stellar Price Hits $0.0796 (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. Stellar has a market cap of $2.08 billion and $51.34 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008980 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $890.91 or 0.05277470 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00493159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,531 coins and its circulating supply is 26,067,647,625 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars.

