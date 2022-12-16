Stephens Cuts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $150.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Signature Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $223.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.64.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $115.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $113.45 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.