Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $77,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $183.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

