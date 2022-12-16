Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Purchases 276 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 7.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $59,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 367,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $106.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

