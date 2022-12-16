Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $20,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $716.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

STC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

