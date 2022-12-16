Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $98.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GNRC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Generac from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus lowered Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.43.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.18. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. Generac has a 12 month low of $89.90 and a 12 month high of $377.71.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Generac by 652.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after acquiring an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $67,051,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Generac by 11,907.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 229,328 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

