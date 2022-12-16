STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $50.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($50.53) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.