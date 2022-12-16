StockNews.com Downgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of FFIN opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $53.62.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 42.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,306 shares of company stock worth $196,941 over the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Stories

