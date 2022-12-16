StockNews.com Downgrades Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $309.60.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $279.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 26.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $2,943,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

