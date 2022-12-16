StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.