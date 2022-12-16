StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

SANW stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

