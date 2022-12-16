StockNews.com Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Sell

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 11,845,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,318,993. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

