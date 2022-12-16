StockNews.com Upgrades Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $71.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $391.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,658,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,865,000 after acquiring an additional 73,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,395,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 467,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103,454 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.