StockNews.com Upgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPLD. Truist Financial cut their price target on Upland Software from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.74. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

Insider Activity at Upland Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $25,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 49,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.