Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $478.79 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $333.42 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.10 and its 200 day moving average is $435.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

