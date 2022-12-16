Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 539 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Danaher by 9.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 18,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 11.3% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $270.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.90. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

