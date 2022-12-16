Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.62 and its 200-day moving average is $393.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

