Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 4,786 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Express by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 38,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 15,703 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

