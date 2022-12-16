Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 16,241 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.