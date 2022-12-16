Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 328,200 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 328,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,000. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned 0.26% of Retail Opportunity Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,238,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,043,000 after acquiring an additional 297,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 312,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after acquiring an additional 412,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 87,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

