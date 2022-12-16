Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,729 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

