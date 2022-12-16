Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $163.37 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.33.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.