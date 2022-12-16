Stratis Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Stratis has a total market cap of $64.91 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.42 or 0.07079531 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00032711 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00073638 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053267 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001195 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008869 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022372 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,099,495 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
