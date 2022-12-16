Streakk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.99 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $198.50 or 0.01179021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $1.99 billion and $111,674.31 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $891.37 or 0.05293454 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00490193 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,890.78 or 0.29044194 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 193.99496121 USD and is up 24.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $357,734.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

