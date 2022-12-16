Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $629,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $481,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK opened at $245.00 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

