Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,467,933 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07.

