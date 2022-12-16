Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,599. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.12 and a 200-day moving average of $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

