Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 848 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,055 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43.

